Some trickle of trades across most regions started yesterday with prices mostly $1 to 2 higher, The Cattle Report said. Sales in Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas were at $164 dressed while live sales were mostly at $105 with light volumes. The most favorable news came on the comprehensive weekly beef report in the form of a 10-pound drop in the carcass weights. “One week does not define a trend but any decline is positive for the market,” the report said.
Beef stocks at the end of August were 460.219 million pounds, Allendale reported. Stocks increased by 20 million lbs. in August, near the five year average increase of 19.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.46% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.30%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.85%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.65% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.41%. European stocks traded higher on Wednesday, with the DAX 30 rising 1% after September’s preliminary PMIs for the Eurozone, Germany and France delivered mixed results. Manufacturing output growth hit an over two-year high in both the Euro Area and Germany; and France’s factory sector returned to expansion territory. In contrast, services activities in the Eurozone, Germany and France fell back into contraction amid a resurgence of infections. The Shanghai Composite added 5.41 points or 0.17% to 3279.71 on Wednesday as Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at a virtual UN General Assembly said China had no intention of fighting either a Cold War or a hot one with any other country.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.10%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up .30%, and November gasoline is up .84%.