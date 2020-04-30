The fed cattle exchange showed three traded at $100 and three traded in the $94.50-95.50 range, Allendale said. “Last week’s USDA average weekly prices were $96/$97 for the All Grades group and $101 for 35%-65% choice.”
The lower cash trade leaves June cattle at a $10-11 discount to the cash market remaining a “positive force” for the market, The Hightower Report said. Slaughter is also behind pace from last week, down an estimate 34,000 head so far.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.12% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.98%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.61%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.36% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.17%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.33% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.14%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.04% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.62 (10.76%), and June gasoline is up 5.46%.