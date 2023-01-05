Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.26 to $281.63/cwt.
- Select was up 55 cents to $256.95.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 478 head sold live for $153, and 257 head sold dressed for $252. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 523 head sold live for $157-159.50, and 168 head sold dressed for $248-252.
Traders continue to watch the drought situation. “This week’s Drought Monitor showed some improvement in drought conditions; the Midwest region improved 10 points to 56% in dry conditions (66% last week) and the High Plains region improved 5 points to 86% (was 91% last week),” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the AM report with a 33 cent dip in Choice and a $1.42 increase for Select,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA estimated the FI cattle slaughter for the week through Wednesday at 258,000 head, compared to 262,000 head last week and 337,000 during the same week last year.”