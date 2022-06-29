Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.26 to $264.88/cwt.
- Select was $2.50 lower to $240.81.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 9,264 head sold live for $145-151, and 4,672 head sold dressed for $232-238. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,784 head sold live for $146-150, and 1,207 head sold dressed for $230-235.
“Front month live cattle are gaining today as expiration for June is tomorrow, while deferred months are lower, and feeder cattle lower as well with corn showing some strength,” Total Farm Marketing said. “China has been a major buyer of US beef this year, and the relaxation of Covid restrictions should increase that demand. Cattle slaughter projected at 126,000.”
“On the downside, inflation is at 40 year highs with gas at all-time highs – forcing the Fed to substantially raise interest rates to try to control it,” William Moore, Price Futures Group, says. “The result is a slowing, sluggish economy, which acts as a drag on the positive seasonal demand – resulting in a sideways trading affair.”