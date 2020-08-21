Feeder cattle are now selling at the same prices as the prior year. Placements are likely to report increases over prior year in the upcoming months. Feeder prices may have peaked, according to the Cattle Report. Economic damage from the virus continues as a threat to price stability and beef demand. Larger supplies of feeder cattle through year end will be joined by a smaller calf crop this fall, leaving the promise of higher feeder prices for next year. Large video auctions will test the market this week.
Today’s Cattle on Feed report will set the stage for a portion of January through April finished cattle offerings. Allendale sees July placements at 1.7% over last year, the average trade guess is +6.1%. This will mark two months in a row of above last year placements.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were down 0.66% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.19%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.25%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.90%. European equities traded back in positive territory on Friday after mixed PMI data showed German manufacturing production expanded the most in almost two years in August while France's output returned to contraction territory. In addition, a slowdown in service sector activity was seen across Europe. Meanwhile, data from the UK released earlier showed the country's national debt hit £2 trillion for the first time, while retail sales returned to pre-pandemic levels in July. Investors will continue to monitor US-China relations after the Trump administration did not confirm Beijing's claims that Phase One trade deal discussions would restart in the coming days. The Shanghai Composite added 16.78 points or 0.5% to 3380.68 on Friday, adding 1.3% for the week as the People's Bank of China injected CNY 200 billion into the banking system in a bid to maintain liquidity.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.63%, EUR/USD was down 0.77% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.19% and October gasoline is down 1.05%.