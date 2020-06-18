Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $4.37 to $213.56/cwt.
- Select went down $4.00 to $204.08.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,350 head sold dressed at $157-160, with 208 head sold live at $100. In Iowa/Minnesota, 512 head were sold live at $100-103.25, and 908 head were sold dressed at $157-160.
The trend on both live and feeder cattle is sideways to down, according to Marc Nemenoff of the Price Futures Group.
The market is back below the 40-day moving average which suggests the longer-term trend could be turning down, according to The Hightower Report.