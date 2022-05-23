 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $2.11 to $264.28.
  • Select was up $1.23 to $244.23.

There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota.

The cattle on feed report was mostly neutral but Monday saw some market rebound, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. But she says the cattle market is still vulnerable and high grain prices are a factor.

Live cattle were slightly higher after last week’s report and this is the second month in a row that estimates for placements were below the actual, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The higher-than-expected total cattle and slightly heavier placement number still shows plenty of cattle available and that could weigh on pri…

Cattle

Live cattle futures finished with moderate losses as a softer cash tone to start the week weighed on futures prices, said Matthew Strelow of T…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.Choice was down 1 cent to $260.47.Select was down $2.17…

Cattle

A low range close in cattle (June’s contract had its lowest daily close since October), showed price action staying weak, Total Farm Marketing…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.Choice was up $1.36 to $260.31.Select was up $1.77 to …

Cattle

Live cattle markets are showing “strong to moderate gains,” Total Farm Marketing said, largely due to short covering and “value buying.” A dis…

Cattle

“Live cattle continues to be the revolving door of disappointment,” said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. “We’ve got the cash market still l…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News