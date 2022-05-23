Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.11 to $264.28.
- Select was up $1.23 to $244.23.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota.
The cattle on feed report was mostly neutral but Monday saw some market rebound, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. But she says the cattle market is still vulnerable and high grain prices are a factor.
Live cattle were slightly higher after last week’s report and this is the second month in a row that estimates for placements were below the actual, according to Total Farm Marketing.