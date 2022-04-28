 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 69 cents to $262.60/cwt.
  • Select down $1.26 to $251.06/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 288 sold live at $146-148 and 192 head sold dressed at $232-233. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 330 head sold live at $146-148.50 and 112 head sold dressed at $232.

Cash cattle is staying steady, and packers may be purchasing cattle ahead, Total Farm Marketing said. “Chart gaps above the market may need to be filled.”

The chart pattern turned “more negative,” The Hightower Report said. “The market is already down as much as 4.6% off of Friday’s high as weakness in the beef market has helped raise concerns that cash cattle might trade sloppy over the near term.”

