Beef prices are at the highest level ever for this time of the year, and this has traders nervous over continued sluggish retail demand, The Hightower Report said today. “Traders will need to see some stability on beef prices to expect a near-term low,” The Report said today.
Cattle futures are called steady to lower ahead of today’s USDA Supply/Demand report, Total Farm Marketing said today. Technically, feeder charts look supported and a weak grain market could be a key. “Activity in the grain markets will likely have an impact on the cattle markets, especially feeders if the price of grain moves aggressively,” TFM said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.17%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.11%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.13%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.48%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower on persistent worries that the spread of new coronavirus variants is slowing down a global economic recovery, led lower by travel firms,TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are rebounding, after a plunge last week, on optimistic following a record high close on Wall Street last Friday,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index leapt up 2.25% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.7%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.30%, EUR/USD was down 0.29% and USD/JPY was up 0.21%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 87 cents (1.13%), and August gasoline is down 0.97%.