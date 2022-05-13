South Korea, Japan, and Mexico were the top buyers of U.S. beef last week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cash markets were quiet on Thursday and looks like business was likely done for the week.
June cattle closed sharply lower yesterday as outside market forces remain negative and the market is skeptical over consumer demand, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 1.07% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.45%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.53%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.60%. Europe’s major stock indices bounced back on Friday, with the regional Stoxx 600 adding 0.7% and the domestic DAX up 0.8%, as comments from Fed Chair eased concerns of steeper interest-rate hikes. Powell reaffirmed the Fed is likely to raise rates by 50 bps in its next two meetings and isn’t “actively considering” a 75 bps move. Across sectors, banks, oil & gas, and technology shares were leading gains. At the same time, strong corporate results helped to lift investors' mood, with Deutsche Telekom reporting better-than-expected revenues and profits and lifted the full-year outlook, whilst Norwegian Air shrank its negative EBIT to NOK 849 million from NOK 1,462 a year earlier in Q1. On a weekly note, the Stoxx 600 was set for its fifth weekly decline in a row, while the DAX could make a rebound. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.96% to 3,084 while the Shenzhen Component added 0.59% to 11,160 on Friday, extending recent gains, as investors assessed the likelihood of a policy rate cut next week following multiple pledges to support growth. Despite a weakening economic outlook in China amid its zero-Covid policy, economists are still divided on whether the People’s Bank of China will move as early as Monday by cutting the interest rate on one-year policy loans. Investors worried that too much easing at a time major economies are tightening might accelerate capital outflows and hurt domestic assets further. Automakers led the advance, with strong gains from BYD Company (6.3%), ChongQing Changan (10%) and Great Wall Motor (10%).
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.09% and USD/JPY was up 0.58%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.73%, and June gasoline is up 2.52%.