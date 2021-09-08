Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 33 cents to $334.86/cwt.
- Select was $3.73 lower to $298.17.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,240 head sold live for $126-127, and 4,537 head sold dressed for $203. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 3,049 head sold dressed for $198-203.
Traders had some concerns about how the lower stock market and higher U.S. dollar could impact demand. “Demand factors remain weak with a lower stock market today and higher US dollar,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $335.75, up $0.59 on the day.”
“The cash market was a bit of a bright spot today as light trade was reported in the South with sales at $124, steady to $1 higher than last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A light trade is also being reported in parts of the North at $203, a little more than $1. The bulk of cash trade will likely hold off for later in the week, but at least the tone looks firm.”