Wholesale boxed beef prices were lower yesterday, with the Choice/Select spread tighter to $11.40. Brugler Marketing says Choice boxes were $1.73 lower, and Select boxes were down by $0.92. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 484,000 head through Thursday. That is 10,000 head above both last week’s pace.
Stewart-Peterson says “despite record profits though, there are rumors of slaughter cutbacks soon due to workers being infected with coronavirus. If realized, the kill reductions would weaken cash markets quickly.”
Outside Markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 2.80% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.8%, France’s CAC 40 was down 3.7%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 3.2% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 4.63%. U.S. stock indexes on Thursday rallied to 1-1/2 week highs on expectations that the $2 trillion rescue package poised to pass Congress will help alleviate some of the damage on the U.S. economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The markets were pleased that the Senate late Wednesday night passed the $2 trillion virus rescue package by a unanimous vote of 96-0 and the House will now vote on the package Friday. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.30% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 3.88%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.33%, EUR/USD was down 0.43% and USD/JPY was down 0.72%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $0.71 (3.14%), and March gasoline is up 0.79%.