Cash cattle trade was stable with the previous week with trades of $107 and $108. Rising feed costs for cattle feeders and dry late-seasonal forage is being discussed more frequently, Allendale said.
Cattle owners will be looking for a restart this week. Last week prices softened primarily driven by a major sell off in the futures market, according to The Cattle Report. Feedlots will want to re-establish the cash markets as the determinate in price direction rather than turn control over to futures markets. However, futures will never lose their influence over the cash market.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.81% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.15%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.20%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.29. European stocks traded higher on Monday, with the DAX 30 rising 0.6% lifted by prospects of further stimulus in the US and strong corporate updates. Investors also digest coronavirus concerns, Brexit talks and growth figures for China. The number of infections in Europe continues to reach record high and countries impose more restrictions. The Shanghai Composite fell 23.69 points or 0.71% to 3312.67 on Monday. Investors retreated after the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the Chinese economy grew by 4.9% in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, accelerating from 3.2% growth in the second quarter, but below market expectations of 5.2%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.45%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.05%, and December gasoline is down 0.48%.