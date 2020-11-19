Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.86 to $237.70/cwt.
- Select went up 27 cents to $213.89.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,865 head sold dressed at $171-172, with 946 head sold live at $108-110. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,358 head were sold live at $106-110, and 2,934 head were sold dressed at $170-172.
Cattle had a sharp drop and the market appears to be in full correction mode, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
December cattle closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to its lowest level since Nov. 4, according to The Hightower Report.