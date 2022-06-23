 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

The cattle market was $1 lower in live cattle and more than $2 lower in August feeder cattle, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

“I think a lot of what’s going on in these markets has to do with recession risk,” he said.

The shift in production from the second to third quarter is smaller than normal for this year, according to The Hightower Report. For the third to fourth quarter, beef production is expected to decline. Lower exports may be seen as a negative force, however.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.76% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.56%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.22%. The major European stock indices were in negative territory on Thursday, extending the decline of the previous session, as investors digested a slew of downbeat PMI readings. Also, market sentiment continued to be subdued by jitters over aggressive tightening to bring down inflation, after Jeremy Powell warned the Fed was committed to lowering inflation, while a recession was possible. Both the manufacturing and the services PMI fell more-than-expected in June across the Eurozone, with Germany’s factory activity gauge at a 23-month low of 52 points. Domestically, the DAX fell almost 1% and the regional Stoxx 600 erased 0.6%, mainly pressured by a 1.7% decline in banking shares. The Shanghai Composite jumped 1.62% to 3,320 while the Shenzhen Component rallied 2.19% to 12,515 on Thursday, marking their highest closing levels in over three months, as President Xi Jinping pledged to meet economic targets for the year. Mr. Xi said on Wednesday that China will “strengthen macro-policy adjustment and adopt more effective measures to strive to meet the social and economic development targets for 2022 and minimize the impacts of Covid-19.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.38%, EUR/USD was down 0.57% and USD/JPY was down 0.48%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.44%, and June gasoline is down 0.24%.

