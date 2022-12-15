“The cattle market has moved to an overbought condition, and could be poised for some weakness, especially if fundamentals slip,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Fundamentally, the cash market is still undeveloped on the week.”
“The longer-term fundamentals look quite bullish but the market may see more consolidation trade short-term,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.43% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.86%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.39%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.62%. Interest rates were raised by the Bank of England, but the decision was non unanimous. “Two policymakers pushing to keep the bank rate unchanged, indicating that officials acknowledge tightening conditions are already denting growth,” Tradingeconomics.com. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.25% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.45%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.36% and USD/JPY was up 0.67%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 27 cents (0.38%), and January gasoline is down 1.06%.