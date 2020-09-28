Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.62 to $217.72/cwt.
- Select was 56 cents lower to $206.42.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 33 head sold live for $106, and no dressed sales.
“Friday’s Cattle on Feed report was deemed slightly bearish, on-feed numbers 4% above a year ago,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Country is quiet today, with both buyers & sellers taking inventory. Bids and asking prices not established, trade volume may be delayed un Wednesday. Beef cutouts are expected to be mixed with light box movement.”
The technical picture showed positive momentum for cattle markets, albeit with some caution. “Studies are showing positive momentum but are now in overbought territory, so some caution is warranted,” the Hightower Report said. “A positive signal for trend short-term was given on a close over the 9-bar moving average.”