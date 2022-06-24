Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 32 cents to $264.98/cwt.
- Select up 8 cents to $245.02/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 172 head sold live at $146 and none dressed at $223. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
Traders remain nervous over consumer demand issues, according to The Hightower Report. Beef export sales for the week ending June 16 came in at 11,174 tons for this year and another 125 for next year, 11,299 total, down from 17,378 the previous week and the lowest since Jan. 6, according to The Hightower Report.
Thursday’s Cold Storage report showed total red meat supplies in freezers were down slightly from the previous month but up 20% from last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.