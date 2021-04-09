The lower close for June cattle after reaching a new contract high on opening Thursday, might be considered a bearish technical development, The Hightower Report said this morning. “This is the third key reversal since March 18th as the market faces a very strong beef market and buyers have been active on corrective breaks.”
With the overbought condition, the beef market is likely to see some type of correction following the key reversal on Thursday, The Hightower Report said this morning.
The feeder market traded softer Thursday, as a strong day in grain markets kept pressure over prices despite the longer-term strength in live cattle, Total Farm Marketing said this morning. “Feeders may also exhibit caution going into today’s USDA grain supply/demand report as a strong move higher in the corn market will likely add selling pressure.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.20%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.245%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.27%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.30% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.06%. European stock markets are on track for a sixth consecutive week of gains, with the DAX 30 hovering around a near all-time high, as investors focus on the prospect of a strong economic recovery helped by massive fiscal and monetary support and the rollout of vaccines. At the same time, rising COVID-19 infections in Europe remain in the spotlight,TradingEconomics.com said. In Asia, The Shanghai Composite closed 0.95% lower for the week after robust inflation data sparked concerns “that policymakers will dial back ultra-loose monetary policies,” according to Tr.adingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.92% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.07%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.21%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.45%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are 0.10%, and October gasoline is down 0.22%.