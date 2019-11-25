The Cattle on Feed report showed on feed as of Oct. 1 at 101.2% of last year (101.2% average estimate), placements at 110.2% (111.4% average estimate), and marketings at 99.4% (99.7% average estimate), Allendale said.
February cattle gaped lower on the opening Friday and closed lower on the session, according to The Hightower Report. Talk of increasing weights which could add to the short-term tonnage plus the overbought condition of the market has helped to trigger some long liquidation selling.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.26% this morning. The Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.54%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.49%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.51% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.91%. European stocks rose on Monday morning, amid optimism regarding U.S.-China trade negotiations after U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said Saturday the “phase one” deal with Beijing could still be reached by the end of the year. The Shanghai Composite has added 17 points or 0.58% to 2902. Meanwhile in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lifted 500 points or 1.88% to 27055 as pro-democracy candidates achieved a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections, with residents turning out in record numbers to vote. The Nikkei 225 added 181 points or 0.78% to 23282 and the Kospi added 22 points or 1.02% to 2123.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.29%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 6 cents (0.07%), and June gasoline is down 0.56%.