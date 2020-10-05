A rising boxed beef market and a large weekly slaughter number last week will test the beef pipeline to see how much depth the demand side of the equation holds, according to The Cattle Report. Early asking prices will be at $110.
Live cattle futures traded in a tight range last week despite confirmed trades of $107 and $167 in Nebraska and $108 in Eastern Iowa, Allendale said. Trade is still waiting for the South to move to higher prices. Current bids are at $105 in the South and $107-$168 in the north.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.67% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.79%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.82%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.72% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.78%. European stock markets rose on Monday, with the DAX 30 gaining 0.7% and other major indexes advancing between 0.6% and 1.3%. Signs that President Donald Trump's health was improving helped to support sentiment, following news that he could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 as soon as today. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are now personally engaged in unblocking Brexit talks and will intensify the discussion after a phone call on Saturday. The Nikkei 225 moved 282.24 points or 1.23% higher to 23312.14 on Monday, erasing declines of 0.67% in the previous session.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.35%, EUR/USD was up 0.45% and USD/JPY was up 0.30%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 4.67%, and November gasoline is up 5.11%.