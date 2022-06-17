Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 90 cents to $266.26/cwt.
- Select up 1.15 to $246.53/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 198 head sold dressed at $230.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
While beef prices are trading lower this week cash markets markets were strong and traders see packers as pulling cattlle ahead of schedule, according to The Hightower Report.
USDA estimates the week to date FI cattle slaughter as 495k head through Thursday. That compares to 503k from last week and 481k head during the same week last year. , according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.