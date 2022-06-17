 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 90 cents to $266.26/cwt.
  • Select up 1.15 to $246.53/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 198 head sold dressed at $230.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.

While beef prices are trading lower this week cash markets markets were strong and traders see packers as pulling cattlle ahead of schedule, according to The Hightower Report.

USDA estimates the week to date FI cattle slaughter as 495k head through Thursday. That compares to 503k from last week and 481k head during the same week last year. , according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Live cattle futures finished higher on Tuesday as the prospect of a firmer cash tone helped support the market overall, said Matthew Strelow o…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The upcoming slaughter week will test demand that seems to be holding strong leading up to the Fourth of July. Retailers have finished purchas…

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher today, as the market is bouncing back from the price drop Monday. “Consumer spending is an ongoing …

Cattle

This past week’s slaughter at 674,000 head was large but barely over last year’s large slaughter for the same week, according to The Cattle Re…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market may be looking at a basis flip as shorts get squeezed and the packer is put under more pressure to pay up for cattle, liftin…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News