Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell $7.13 to $297.43/cwt.
- Select was down $2.22 to $273.96.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,779 head sold live for $122-126.50, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 731 head sold dressed for $196-202.
“October cattle were trading moderately lower on the day into the midsession,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in the beef market added to the negative tone and there was also some weakness on very light volume in the cash market on Friday. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $303.16, down $1.40 on the day.”
Analysts viewed the latest Cattle on Feed report as slightly friendly.
“Cattle on Feed slightly friendly,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Limited trade last week may indicate packers may need to be more aggressive this week. Cattle slaughter projected at 120,000. Feeder Cattle Cash Index for June 24: down 0.20 at 146.29.”