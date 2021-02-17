Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.74 to $237.51/cwt.
- Select was up $3.61 to $225.64.
Demand is still strong, but the cold blast and energy issues have made it difficult to ship animals and have led to the closure of some packing plants. Power outages are also a problem for both producers and packers, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
It was a disappointing day in the cattle market, according to Total Farm Marketing. Profit-taking was one factor and some traders may be waiting for Friday’s cattle on feed report.