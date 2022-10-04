 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle markets “face Tuesday follow through” after gains on Monday. “There was negligible cash market activity,” Alan Brugler with Barchart said. “USDA cited good demand for OKC feeder cattle with 9.2k head sold, up from 6.8k head last week and 6.2k head during the same week last year.”

Traders are continuing to expect supply in the fourth quarter to tighten, supporting the market, The Hightower Report said. “Buyers are a little more active after the Sept. 29 hook reversal,” she said. “Open interest is declining and long liquidation selling seems to be active.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.56% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 3.24%, France’s CAC 40 was up 3.23%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.77% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.09%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.90%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.73%, EUR/USD was up 0.99% and USD/JPY was up 0.18%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.04 (2.44%), and November gasoline is up 4.02%.

