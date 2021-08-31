 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell 67 cents to $342.11/cwt.
  • Select went down 97 cents to $312.03.

There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota, USDA said.

Cattle supplies “are expected to tighten in the long-term,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cattle have more than eliminated gains from Cattle on Feed.”

Cattle markets are seeing demand remain “sluggish” as traders are worried about COVID restrictions and a “six-month low in consumer confidence,” The Hightower report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle markets are in a window for seasonally higher prices for a couple more weeks, Total Farm Marketing said. “Strength in boxed beef prices…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle charts look challenged, and the direction early in the week will be key,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Cash markets look higher again this week and the market may see a continuation of the uptrend after a long period of consolidation,” The High…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News