Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 67 cents to $342.11/cwt.
- Select went down 97 cents to $312.03.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota, USDA said.
Cattle supplies “are expected to tighten in the long-term,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cattle have more than eliminated gains from Cattle on Feed.”
Cattle markets are seeing demand remain “sluggish” as traders are worried about COVID restrictions and a “six-month low in consumer confidence,” The Hightower report said.