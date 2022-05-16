 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

  Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.36 to $260.31.
  • Select was up $1.77 to $245.67.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota USDA reported 4,948 head were sold live at $142 and 39 sold dressed at $227.

Cattle futures were steady to higher, according to Total Farm Marketing.

The fact that cattle didn’t drop today with the grain markets shooting up could be considered a sign of strength, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

