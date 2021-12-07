Cattle markets are “steady to higher” this morning as strong outside markets are giving them a boost, Total Farm Marketing said. “Improved fundamentals will still be key to a re-challenge of the previous highs.”
“The drop in beef prices yesterday is a concern for the bulls,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.26%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.28%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.08% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.12%. Those markets are on the rise as there are expectations that last week’s major selloff “was exaggerated” as the omicron variant may show less risk that initially feared, Tradingeconomincs.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.16% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.89%. The People’s Bank of China is planning to cut the amount of cash a bank must hold in reserve, in an effort to “bolster slowing economic growth,” Tradingeconomics.com said.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.21%, EUR/USD was down 0.41% and USD/JPY was up 0.22%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.52 (2.22%), and January gasoline is up 1.80%.