Blue Line futures said a bearish seasonal trend for June live cattle started yesterday. “Did the seasonal just happen earlier this year?” Blue Line Futures asks with the answer is yet to come.
Outside market forces hold a positive tilt and that is providing some support, but the buying has been limited by sluggish action in the cash market and the beef market. The discount of futures to the cash market and expectations for continued tightening supply may help provide underlying support, The Hightower Report said today.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.07%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.46%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.12%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.67% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.09%. Stock markets in Europe showed minor gains that were capped by cautiousness ahead of the Fed interest rate decision later in the day. “At the same time, traders digest a hotter-than-expected UK inflation reading, which raised bets the BoE will have to continue to raise interest rates to tame high inflation,”, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian market, are up erasing losses from earlier in the week and tracking Wall Street higher “on hopes that the worst of the banking turmoil is over and expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy less aggressively,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.43%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was up 0.32%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 28 cents (040%), and October gasoline is down 0.16%.