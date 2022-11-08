Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 39 cents to $264.94/cwt.
- Select up 13 cents to $236.05/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 242 head sold dressed at $239.52.
The U.S. imports almost as much beef as we export. Our imports of beef from Brazil are up 73.3%, according to Corbitt Wall of Feeder Flash.
USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 123k head, setting the week’s pace 5,000 head below last week, accordidng to Alan Brugler of Barchart.