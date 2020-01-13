Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were firm to higher on moderate to good demand and moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 51 cents to $210.55/cwt.
- Select rose $1.68 to $208.23.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no reportable live sales, and 331 head sold dressed for $199-200.
“Traders have been hopeful that the cash market would remain in an uptrend into early 2020; however, prices have been steady,” the Hightower Report said. “February cattle are trading at a premium to the cash market, so traders await higher cash trade in order to rationalize the current price.”
Beef values continue to be choppy. “A few live cattle traded in Nebraska on Friday afternoon very slightly higher than the previous week’s average. Still, the numbers were light enough to not attract a wave of new buyer interest. Beef values have been in a choppy trend lately, making their highest close on Friday since Dec. 26.”