Beef production is down in Australia suffering from a prolonged drought and countries interested in high quality beef are turning our way, according to The Cattle Report.
Wholesale beef is still higher so far this week. Choice product is up 3.74 over the past two days. The industry expects peak to peak out anytime now as procurement for Labor Day features ends, according to Allendale.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were unchanged this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.21%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.28%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.51% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.17%. European stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, as investors digest latest coronavirus figures and prospects of a treatment as countries across the region continue to battle with a second wave of infections, with the number of new cases rising in Germany, Spain and Italy. At the same time, German Chancellor Merkel’s coalition agreed to allocate around €10 billion to provide job-preserving subsidies until the end of 2021. The subsidies, originally intended for 12 months, pay the bulk of paychecks and allow companies to hold on to workers during the economic fallout. The Shanghai Composite fell 43.84 points or 1.3% to 3329.74 on Wednesday. Investors proved pessimistic after US consumer confidence dropped in August to the lowest since 2014 as consumers soured on employment and business conditions. Investors also await a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday, where he is expected to address the US central bank's view on inflation and monetary policy.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was down 0.16% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.37%, and October gasoline is up 1.11%.