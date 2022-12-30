 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

The market remains in a short-term uptrend with June cattle making contract highs for the sixth session in a row yesterday, The Hightower Report said today.

While, the market is overbought which is a concern for the bulls, but the strong uptrend in open interest is a positive, The Hightower Report said.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.44%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.88%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.76%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.93% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.64%. “European stocks were lower on the last trading session of 2022, reversing Thursday gains, as investors remain concerned over the economic outlook for next year,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the two benchmark markets in China posted their first annual losses since 2018 “as COVID-related economic disruptions, property sector woes and slowing global growth pressured Chinese assets through most of this year,” TradingEconomics.com said. While markets for the year were lower, Asian markets were slightly higher on the last day of the year. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.51% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.34%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.06% and USD/JPY was down 0.90%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 37 cents (0.47%), and February gasoline is up 0.74%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market was mixed in live cattle but feeder cattle yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Cattle

The cattle market “seems to have the tightening supply set-up to remain in a bull trend,” The Hightower Report said. “Talk of the overbought c…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle rallied out of the gate on Tuesday, working Feb. up to $158.42 – a new contract high, before fading into a mixed close to start the sho…

Cattle

Beef prices are up 5.9% for the week even before the cold weather hits, and the market expects a “sharp drop in production into the first quar…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

With the sluggish beef market this week and increased concerns over consumer demand in the near term, cash cattle fell $2.40 on the week, acco…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News