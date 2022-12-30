The market remains in a short-term uptrend with June cattle making contract highs for the sixth session in a row yesterday, The Hightower Report said today.
While, the market is overbought which is a concern for the bulls, but the strong uptrend in open interest is a positive, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.44%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.88%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.76%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.93% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.64%. “European stocks were lower on the last trading session of 2022, reversing Thursday gains, as investors remain concerned over the economic outlook for next year,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the two benchmark markets in China posted their first annual losses since 2018 “as COVID-related economic disruptions, property sector woes and slowing global growth pressured Chinese assets through most of this year,” TradingEconomics.com said. While markets for the year were lower, Asian markets were slightly higher on the last day of the year. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.51% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.34%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.06% and USD/JPY was down 0.90%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 37 cents (0.47%), and February gasoline is up 0.74%.