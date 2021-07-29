Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $2.06 to $275.22/cwt.
- Select went up 70 cents to $256.82.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,049 head sold dressed at $195-200, with 1,965 head sold live at $122-123. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,049 head were sold live at $122.50-124, and 4,034 head were sold dressed at $195-201.
Packers are “not increasing bids despite boxed beef being higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. There is concern over COVID-19 cases on the rise and what kind of long term impact there will be.
Stronger cattle demand is showing up as the economy recovers, but there have been concerns about the delta variant, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “Many pundits now feel it will be just a bump in the road,” he said.