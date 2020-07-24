Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice down 49 cents to $201.77/cwt.
- Select went down 16 cents to $190.63.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 454 head sold live at $98, with 88 sold dressed. In Iowa/Minnesota, 684 head were sold live at $100-101, and 148 head were sold dressed at $158.
Today was an inside trading session as traders tried to position ahead of the USDA report, The Hightower Report said. “Futures are attempting to hold premium to the cash market in a period of ample supply,” they said.
“Stay long” in the cattle market, Michael Seery of Seery Futures said. “If you take a look at the daily chart a possible rounding bottom chart pattern may have developed just like it did in the platinum market and I still think prices will break the $105 level in the coming days ahead.”