Traders are hopeful that futures can hold on to the good premium to the cash market with hopes of better demand which might boost beef prices, according to The Hightower Report.
However, the weights are high and production levels look to remain high in the weeks ahead. At the same time, many restaurants restocked inventory in preparation of reopening, but the progress has been slow as COVID-19 cases have spiked, The Hightower Report said.
Cattle feeders anticipate weather stress, according to Brugler Marketing as USDA’s heat stress this week shows the heat stress at emergency levels from Texas to Missouri and others states also in danger to emergency.
There is some reason for optimism this week, as August feeder cattle made their highest close Monday since May 7 and are nearly overbought, said Stewart-Peterson.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.41%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down by 1.50%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.52%, Germany’s DAX Index declined by 1.28% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.20%. “European stocks followed Wall Street and Asia lower as concerns about the negative impact of a second wave of infections on global economy mounted after California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the reintroduction of coronavirus-related restrictions as several counties were experiencing strains to their hospital systems,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asia, investors also retreated on growing concerns about accelerating coronavirus cases worldwide. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.83% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.87%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index slipped n 0.04%, EUR/USD was up 0.28% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning dropped by 1.10%, and August gasoline is dropped by 2.63%.