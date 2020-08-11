Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.56%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.71%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.74%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.53% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.35%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly up with the CAC extending gains for the third consecutive session amid hopes of further stimulus in the US. Also the Zew Survey showed German investor morale in July jumped to the highest since January 2004, TradingEconomics.com said this morning. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.12% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.88%. Asian markets were mixed as tensions between China and the U.S. grow, while top officials from Beijing and Washington will meet this weekend to review the implementation of the phase-one trade deal that took effect six months ago.
