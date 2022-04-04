 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattlemen ‘dispel myths’ about production in trade visit

Cattlemen ‘dispel myths’ about production in trade visit

Representatives of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association “dispelled a lot of myths” about animal production in the United States during talks over the weekend with trade officials in the United Kingdom, according to NCBA President Don Schiefelbein.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

A strong demand and cash tone support the hog market, Total Farm Marketing said, ahead of the Hogs and Pigs report Wednesday. “Pork retail val…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

June hogs closed sharply higher on the session Friday, according to The Hightower Report. Traders see seasonally high pork values as a reason …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash trade markets were quiet to start the week as bids are starting to find definition, Total Farm Marketing said. “April cattle prices staye…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

June hogs opened $19.30 above the cash market as compared to the five-year cash basis, according to The Hightower Report.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News