Cattlemen eye grain markets

Some cattle operators are looking to the grain markets each day before the livestock markets, according to The Cattle Report. Feed costs is on everyone's mind. Winter is a time when many operations require supplemental feed for the cattle and those rations are running one third higher than last year. Farmers are moving quickly to take advantage of multi-year highs for corn and grain elevators have lower basis bids for fall crops.
February live cattle futures settled last week 0.55 lower while the deferred months finished slightly higher. Cash cattle trade remained at $112, Allendale reported.