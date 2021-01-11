 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattlemen eye grain markets

Cattlemen eye grain markets

Some cattle operators are looking to the grain markets each day before the livestock markets, according to The Cattle Report. Feed costs is on everyone's mind. Winter is a time when many operations require supplemental feed for the cattle and those rations are running one third higher than last year. Farmers are moving quickly to take advantage of multi-year highs for corn and grain elevators have lower basis bids for fall crops.

February live cattle futures settled last week 0.55 lower while the deferred months finished slightly higher. Cash cattle trade remained at $112, Allendale reported.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Steer weights fell 8 pounds in this specific week to 913 pounds, Allendale said. Heifers were down by 8 also in just this one week.

Iowa Farmer Today

Hogs holding steady

Lean hog calls are steady to higher, though we look for the front month contract to continue to struggle with October price resistance, accord…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

A surge higher in grain prices is pressuring feeder cattle, The Hightower Report said. “While longer-term demand factors look positive, trader…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News