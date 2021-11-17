Cattlemen seek suspension of imports from Brazil

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has called on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Vilsack to immediately suspend all imports of fresh beef from Brazil to the United States. NCBA asked for a suspension until the agency conducts a thorough risk assessment and review of the processes that Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply uses to detect disease and other threats to consumers. NCBA also urged USDA to review Brazil’s veterinary diagnostic laboratory system.
The hog market technical action remains bullish and the market has seen a very impressive run off the Oct. 28 lows, according to The Hightower Report. However, the severe sell-off in pork product prices might have new buyers hesitant to believe the market can maintain a big premium of futures to the cash.