Cattlemen taking close look at grain costs

Cattle owners are directing more of their attention to grain cost than cattle selling prices, according to The Cattle Report. Truck freight rates have always been a backdrop for pricing imperfections in both cattle and grain, but higher diesel prices and shortages of trucks has complicated the corrections.

Solid gains in cutout values and better-than-expected export demand provided support for the pork market, according to The Hightower Report. In addition, traders see the heat in the Midwest as a factor that could lower weights and lower pork production just ahead.

