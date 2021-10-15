 Skip to main content
Cheaper grain may not boost cattle production

Lower grain prices have taken money from the back end of the cattle futures market. Ideas that lower-priced grain will result in more cattle is dubious, however cheaper feed might cause cattle owners to feed cattle longer, adding more tonnage to the animals, according to The Cattle Report. Corn prices are still high by any historical standard and currently trading almost $2 bushel higher than a year ago.

Weekly export sales will be released today due to the Columbus Day holiday. Technically, the hog market uptrend is still intact, but prices are filling gaps and firming up the charts, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices are now testing the bottom of the range and will need some fundamental help to turn the corner.

