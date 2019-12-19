“China clearly has the need to boost imports to bring prices down internally,” said The Hightower Report. With the U.S. China phase 1 agreement, it looks like China will start buying more soon, which will clean up current supply, The Report said.
Cattle futures market are still holding a portion of Friday's strong price gains, Allendale said. The market hopes U.S. beef will benefit indirectly from the China deal, and this also comes as the next three months should show a tightening of supplies in the first quarter both seasonally and year over year, Allendale said.