China announces ASF finding

China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs announced an African swine fever finding, according to The Hightower Report. That was the first reported finding in three months (though many in trade do not believe it has been gone for three months).
Meatpacker JBS USA and chicken company Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. are offering to pay $100.00 to each employee who voluntarily receives a Covid-19 vaccine. Surveys at each firm indicate that 60-90 % of the employees were willing to be vaccinated, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Packers are willing to extend purchase past next week if sellers accept steady prices, according to The Cattle Report. A current view of supplies would find ample finished cattle in all regions, but processors are looking forward and anticipate declining numbers.