China asks farmers to reduce hog production

China’s December hog slaughter was up 18% from November and 7% versus last year, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The government is asking farmers to slow production after hog prices have dropped 50% from October.
Snowy wet conditions interfere with trade transactions and the heavy snow crossing the Northern Plains is stopping some beef plant shifts and slowing marketing plans for some feedlots, according to The Cattle Report. Light trade in the north was at lower prices while clean cattle in the south were mostly priced at $158.