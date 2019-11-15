Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing and Management, cites JBS that beef consumption in China is “impressive”, attributing it to the inflation caused by the pork shortage.
China is lifting its import restriction of U.S. poultry meat effective immediately according to the customs administration. The China deal could allow for an extra $1 billion in sales for the US poultry industry. However, Allendale points out there was no mention of pork in this conversation. “In fact, there has been little mention of pork since the October 10/11 trade talks ended.”
In the U.S., Hog weight rates are near record high and traders expect that the placement of cattle into feedlots in October and November are up sharply, The Hightower Report said.