China boosts hog production

China’s hog numbers are up, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. China’s ministry of agriculture and rural affairs estimates that the country’s sow herd increased by 0.6% in December versus November. The herd was 1.4% larger than the same period last year.
The expectation of large Brazilian corn exports to China in 2023 is worrying Brazil’s meat companies in a large producing state, according to a statement from Santa Catarina’s meat processors lobby Sindicarne on Monday. The group said competition from Chinese buyers is already reducing local supplies and making corn used to feed poultry and pork an “overpriced” commodity.