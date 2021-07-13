News the China was an active buyer in last week’s export sales report helped support more buying, but China demand for pork would appear to be tapering off for rest of year, said The Hightower Report.
China buying supported pork
-
- Updated
“August live cattle finished Thursday's trading session with a sizable loss and confirming their break below the three-week consolidation patt…
“August live cattle broke below the bottom of its three-week consolidation this morning and traded to its lowest level since June 14 before fi…
Technically, hog futures still trying to build a bottom but ending last week firmer could be the start of some upward momentum. “Follow throug…
Hog weights continue to drop, The Hightower Report said, but the continued pressure of last week’s “sweeping reversal” is pushing the market lower.
The cattle market remains choppy overall and is working in a sideways fashion, awaiting news to break prices one way, or the other, Total Farm…
- Updated
Live cattle markets broke below the bottom of the three-week consolidation mark on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels since June 11, The H…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
Technically, the August hog contract is trying to build a bearish formation, “which if realized, could lead to another run to the downside and…
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
