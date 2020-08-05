Ideas that the market is oversold and that China demand will help to absorb most of the excess supply on the market helped to trigger the bounce yesterday. In addition, volatile trade in pork product including hams and bellies has left the perception that pork prices might be too cheap, according to The Hightower Report.
New coronavirus cases spiked to the highest monthly level since the first on the year in July. In the final days of the month, the new cases seemed to taper off but it was a reminder to all of the country that the impact from the virus will remain with us for months to come. Meat demand will also hang in the balance as future plans for reopening the economy, restarting schools, unemployment status of workers, and new hiring and stimulus packages are all uncertain, according to The Cattle Report.