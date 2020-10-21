Pig prices in China and traders see China expanding pork production, according to The Hightower Report. China’s number of breeding sows have been growing for 12 consecutive months.
Tuesday was another wild day in the cattle pit as fats and feeders both continued sharply lower after Monday’s rout, only to reverse course by $2-$3 in around noon, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The markets were very oversold but lower cash trade and tightening feed margins, price will remain volatile while feed prices continue higher.